Sunderland have concluded some eye-catching transfers in the modern era – with the club spending millions on incomings.
From Darren Bent to Didier Ndong and Asamoah Gyan, the Black Cats spent heavily over the years, especially when the club were in the Premier League under Bob Murray and Ellis Short.
Here, we take a look at 25 of Sunderland’s most expensive signings and where they are now, with some interesting results! Note: Figures are approximates based on reports at the time of the signings:
1. Craig Gardner - £6m
Gardner signed a three-year deal with Sunderland for an undisclosed fee, believed to be about £6million, in 2011. Gardner is currently a coach at Birmingham City.
2. Emerson Thome - £4m
Sunderland signed Emerson Thome for £4 million back in the day. Since his retirement from playing football, Thome now works for Everton as a chief scout in Portugal.
3. Claudio Reyna - £2.85m - £4.5m
Sunderland are thought to have paid around £2.85million to £4.5million for Reyna's services. The American is now retired but his Sunderland-born son, Gio, now plays for Dortmund and is at the World Cup with the USA.
4. Lee Cattermole - £6m
Lee Cattermole signed for Sunderland for a fee of £6million. The former midfielder is now a coach at Middlesbrough, where he began his career.
