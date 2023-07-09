The 25 brilliant photos of Sunderland fans, Chris Rigg and Anthony Patterson during South Shields friendly - gallery
The home side took the lead in the first half through Paul Blackett before new signing Hemir equalised for Sunderland. Blackett netted a second in the second half to put Shields’ 2-1 up before Jack Clarke scored the Black Cats’ second equaliser of the afternoon.
Clarke, who has been the subject of transfer interest from Burnley, then put Sunderland 3-2 up before South Shields struck back again to make it 3-3. Substitute Chris Rigg then made it 4-3 to Sunderland.
Here, though, we take a look at the best photos throughout the day courtesy of Frank Reid and James Copley: