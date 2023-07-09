News you can trust since 1873
The 25 brilliant photos of Sunderland fans, Chris Rigg and Anthony Patterson during South Shields friendly - gallery

Sunderland took on South Shields in their first pre-season friendly of the summer with our cameras in attendance to capture the day.
By James Copley
Published 9th Jul 2023, 09:52 BST

The home side took the lead in the first half through Paul Blackett before new signing Hemir equalised for Sunderland. Blackett netted a second in the second half to put Shields’ 2-1 up before Jack Clarke scored the Black Cats’ second equaliser of the afternoon.

Clarke, who has been the subject of transfer interest from Burnley, then put Sunderland 3-2 up before South Shields struck back again to make it 3-3. Substitute Chris Rigg then made it 4-3 to Sunderland.

Here, though, we take a look at the best photos throughout the day courtesy of Frank Reid and James Copley:

South Shields and Sunderland fans mix during their pre-season friendly game. The Black Cats won the match 4-3 thanks to a Chris Rigg winner.

1. Fans at Mariners Park

South Shields and Sunderland fans mix during their pre-season friendly game. The Black Cats won the match 4-3 thanks to a Chris Rigg winner. Photo: Frank Reid

South Shields and Sunderland fans mix during their pre-season friendly game. The Black Cats won the match 4-3 thanks to a Chris Rigg winner.

2. Mariners Park

South Shields and Sunderland fans mix during their pre-season friendly game. The Black Cats won the match 4-3 thanks to a Chris Rigg winner. Photo: Frank Reid

South Shields and Sunderland fans mix during their pre-season friendly game. The Black Cats won the match 4-3 thanks to a Chris Rigg winner.

3. Fans at Mariners Park

South Shields and Sunderland fans mix during their pre-season friendly game. The Black Cats won the match 4-3 thanks to a Chris Rigg winner. Photo: Frank Reid

Anthony Patterson chatting to fans at Mariners Park.

4. IMG_6529 2.jpg

Anthony Patterson chatting to fans at Mariners Park. Photo: Anthony Patterson at Mariners Park.

