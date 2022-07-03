Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elliot Embleton and Ross Stewart.

Patrick Roberts, Bailey Wright and Lynden Gooch have all signed new contracts on Wearside, while goalkeeper Anthony Patterson has agreed a new long-term deal.

Centre-back Daniel Ballard has also joined the club from Arsenal on a permanent transfer.

Still, there is work to be done in the transfer market if Sunderland are going to be competitive in the Championship.

After a slow start to the 2021/22 campaign, due to missing a large part of pre-season, the 29-year-old playmaker has been one of Sunderland's standout performers since joining the club from Huddersfield last summer.

We took a look at the contract lengths of those senior players who will remain at Stadium of Light next season as things stand:

A January signing who struggled with injury setbacks at the start of this year. The experienced centre-back, 31, formed a strong defensive partnership with Bailey Wright at the end of the 2021/22 season, though.

The Sunderland captain, 31, took a while to convince the Black Cats supporters after joining the club from Blackburn in the summer. Evans has been a key player under Alex Neil, though, and played a big part in the side's 16-match unbeaten run.

It's a shame that Winchester's season was cut short due to a groin injury. The 29-year-old was a regular starter under both Lee Johnson and Alex Neil, and played in different positions.

What a season it was for the Scottish frontman, who scored 26 goals for the Black Cats during the 2021/22 campaign. Stewart has a year left on his Sunderland contract, while the club hold an additional one-year option to extend the deal until the summer of 2024.

Still only 20, the defender made 41 appearances for Sunderland in all competitions during the 2021/22 season following his arrival from Tottenham.

The 22-year-old winger has returned to Sunderland following a second loan spell at Harrogate, where he made 39 League Two appearances last season, scoring 13 goals. Diamond has two years left on his contract on Wearside.

After ten years at the club, the 26-year-old has extended his spell on Wearside by signing a new two-year deal. The wideman's versatility was a major asset despite a mixed 2021/22 campaign.

Wright has also signed a two-year contract extension after starting every game under Alex Neil at the end of last season. The Australian defender, 29, formed a robust centre-back partnership with Batth.

While it took March for Roberts to make his first Sunderland start, the January signing proved to be a key player at the end of the campaign. After helping Sunderland win promotion, the 25-year-old has also signed a two-year contract extension.

The 19-year-old has predominantly played for the under-23 during the 2021/22 season but has also made a handful of appearances for the first team. Taylor signed his first professional contract with Sunderland last summer, when he penned a three-year deal at the club.

The versatile midfielder signed a new three-year deal at Sunderland last summer and has now spent four seasons at the club.

Following his impressive performances at the start of the season, Embleton, 23, was rewarded with a new deal in October. The playmaker wasn't always a regular starter last term but certainly stepped up in some big moments.

Another academy graduate who signed a new long-term contract at the end of last year. Neil, 20, was nominated for League One Young Player of the Season award after a breakthrough campaign.

After making 31 Championship appearances on loan at Millwall last season, the 22-year-old centre-back has joined Sunderland on a permanent deal from Arsenal. Sunderland also have an option to extend the defender's three-year contract by an additional 12 months.

A player whose season was wrecked by injury. Huggins, 21, produced some promising performances after joining the club from Leeds last summer but has been sidelined with a back problem.

Sunderland paid a significant six-figure fee to Fleetwood for the 21-year-old midfielder in January. Matete has already made 16 appearances for the Black Cats.

After an impressive end to the 2021/22 season, the 22-year-old goalkeeper signed a new long-term contract on Wearside in June.

The 20-year-old full-back joined Sunderland from Northern Irish side Linfield FC in January when he signed a long-term contract.