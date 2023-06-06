News you can trust since 1873
The 20 ex-Sunderland and Newcastle free agents available for nothing in the transfer window - photo gallery

The transfer window is set to open next week with clubs up and down the land eyeing deals during the summer.
By James Copley
Published 6th Jun 2023, 09:42 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 09:43 BST

The conclusion of the Championship and Premier League seasons for Sunderland and Newcastle United respectively has seen both clubs linked with some eye-catching deals.

Indeed, the end of the 2022-23 campaign has also prompted clubs up and down the land to release their retained lists ahead of the summer window and new season, with plenty of former Sunderland and Newcastle United men now looking for a new club:

Here, we take a look at 20 ex-Sunderland and Newcastle United free agents looking for new clubs during the summer window:

The former two-time Sunderland loanee is out of contract with recently-relegated Leicester City this summer.

1. Jonny Evans

The former two-time Sunderland loanee is out of contract with recently-relegated Leicester City this summer. Photo: Michael Regan

Former Sunderland man Liam Bridcutt has just been released by Blackpool following their relegation to League One.

2. Liam Bridcutt

Former Sunderland man Liam Bridcutt has just been released by Blackpool following their relegation to League One. Photo: Stu Forster

Ex-Sunderland and Newcastle United defender Danny Rose remains a free agent having departed Watford some time ago.

3. Danny Rose

Ex-Sunderland and Newcastle United defender Danny Rose remains a free agent having departed Watford some time ago. Photo: Stu Forster

The former Newcastle United playmaker is now a free agent after a stint back in France.

4. Hatem Ben Arfa

The former Newcastle United playmaker is now a free agent after a stint back in France. Photo: DENIS CHARLET

