Lynden Gooch’s decision to sign a new contract was a boost for the Black Cats, while deals have also been offered to Patrick Roberts and Bailey Wright.

The club are also exploring the possibility of re-signing some of the loan players they had last season.

Still, there is lots of work to be done in the transfer market if Sunderland are going to be competitive in the second tier.

We took a look at the contract lengths of those senior players who will remain at Stadium of Light next season as things stand:

1. Alex Pritchard - Summer of 2023 After a slow start to the 2021/22 campaign, due to missing a large part of pre-season, the 29-year-old playmaker has been one of Sunderland's standout performers since joining the club from Huddersfield last summer. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

2. Danny Batth - Summer of 2023 A January signing who struggled with injury setbacks at the start of this year. The experienced centre-back, 31, formed a strong defensive partnership with Bailey Wright at the end of the 2021/22 season, though. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

3. Corry Evans - Summer of 2023 The Sunderland captain, 31, took a while to convince the Black Cats supporters after joining the club from Blackburn in the summer. Evans has been a key player under Alex Neil, though, and played a big part in the side's 16-match unbeaten run. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

4. Carl Winchester - Summer of 2023 It's a shame that Winchester's season was cut short due to a groin injury. The 29-year-old was a regular starter under both Lee Johnson and Alex Neil, and played in different positions. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales