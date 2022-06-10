The 15 key dates for Sunderland supporters to look out for in 2022/23 as summer transfer window opens

After ending their season with the euphoria of playoff victory at Wembley, Sunderland are preparing for life back in the Championship.

With a winter World Cup taking place later this year, the 2022/23 campaign will be one like no other and will begin earlier and finish later than previous seasons.

Whilst pre-season training hasn’t started just yet, anticipation ahead of the new season is growing and with the transfer window now open, excitement over what Sunderland’s first season back in the Championship after four years away could look like is growing.

Supporters will be eagerly anticipating Sunderland’s fixtures to be announced and then for the season to eventually get underway.

With that in mind, here, we take a look at all the key dates for Sunderland supporters to look-out for ahead of the Black Cats’ return to the Championship:

1. Friday June 10 Summer transfer window opens

2. Thursday June 23 Championship fixtures released

3. Weekend of Saturday July 30 Championship season starts

4. W/C Monday August 8 Carabao Cup round one