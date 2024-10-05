It was a busy summer of transfer activity on Wearside. Sunderland brought in a number of new faces who look to have bolstered their squad significantly during the early stages of the new Championship campaign, but the Black Cats also bid farewell to no fewer than 13 players who were in and around the first team picture at the Stadium of Light.

From certified starters to periphery talents to exciting prospects who will now take the next step in their careers elsewhere, there was a whole spectrum of departures from the North East, with some leaving on permanent bases and some on loan agreements. And now, a little over a month since deadline day and with the second international break of the season looming over us, it feels like as good a time as any to check in on how those former Sunderland stars are currently getting on.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

With that in mind, we’ve gone through each of the 13 players who left the Stadium of Light over the summer to see how they’ve fared over the opening exchanges of the new campaign. Some are thriving, some are floundering, and one is still without a club altogether. Check out our full gallery below...

1 . Jack Clarke The most high profile of Sunderland's summer departures, the winger left for Premier League new boys Ipswich Town, and has slowly been playing his way into Kieran McKenna's first team plans at Portman Road. Just 158 minutes of top flight action to his name so far, but he did shine in a 2-2 draw with Aston Villa last weekend. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Bradley Dack Released by Sunderland at the end of last season, Dack has since returned to old club Gillingham in League Two. He has played just 14 minutes of league football so far. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3 . Jack Diamond Diamond is now a regular for League One play-off contenders Stockport County, and has scored one goal in seven outings so far this season. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales