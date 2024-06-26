Sunderland’s released players will officially leave the club on June 30 ahead of the 2024-25 Championship season.
The Black Cats finished a disappointing 16th place in the league last campaign with managerial stints under Tony Mowbray, Michael Beale and Mike Dodds.
However, decisions have already been made on several of Sunderland’s players from last season, including first-teamers and youth starlets.
Here, we take a look at the players set to leave Sunderland when their contracts expire on June 30.
1. Harry Gardiner
The former South Shields man is set to leave Sunderland officially on June 30 and is on the look out for a new club after last season's loan to Blyth Spartans. | Ben Cuthbertson
2. Michael Spellman
The Sunderland under-21 attacker will see his contract expire during the summer after signing from non-league a couple of seasons ago.Photo: Frank Reid
3. Bradley Dack
Bradley Dack joined Sunderland on an initial one-year deal, with a club option of an additional year, after leaving Blackburn at the end of the 2022-23 season. After making just 16 Championship appearances since the move to Wearside, it's been decided the Black Cats won't renew the 30-year-old's contract.Photo: Frank Reid
4. Corry Evans
Corry Evans, 33, made three Championship appearances at the end of the 2023-24 season after returning from an ACL injury. Sunderland had a one-year option to extend the midfielder's contract, yet opted not to renew the deal. Evans will be fondly remembered by Black Cats supporters after captaining the side during their League One promotion campaign.Photo: Frank Reid
