All Championship clubs have now opened up their summer accounts with new transfers for the 2024/24 season. Sunderland are looking to build on their form and have brought in Ian Poveda, Alan Browne and Simon Moore all on free transfers, but others around them have been splashing the cash.

As clubs continue to navigate their way through the summer window, we’ve taken a look at the big money deals so far this window. Using transfer fees provided by Transfermarkt, we’ve rounded up the 13 most expensive Championship signings so far. Take a look below at the blockbuster business done so far — will we see another signing top the table before the window closes?