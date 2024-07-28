The 13 most expensive Championship transfers so far this summer including Leeds United and Burnley signings

By Georgia Goulding
Published 28th Jul 2024, 20:00 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2024, 20:09 BST

Which clubs have signed the most expensive new recruits so far this season?

All Championship clubs have now opened up their summer accounts with new transfers for the 2024/24 season. Sunderland are looking to build on their form and have brought in Ian Poveda, Alan Browne and Simon Moore all on free transfers, but others around them have been splashing the cash.

As clubs continue to navigate their way through the summer window, we’ve taken a look at the big money deals so far this window. Using transfer fees provided by Transfermarkt, we’ve rounded up the 13 most expensive Championship signings so far. Take a look below at the blockbuster business done so far — will we see another signing top the table before the window closes?

Reported fee: €2.75 million / £2.32 million

1. Delano Burgzorg (Middlesbrough)

Reported fee: €2.75 million / £2.32 million | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Reported fee: €2.95 million / £2.48 million

2. Sinclair Armstrong (Bristol City)

Reported fee: €2.95 million / £2.48 millionPhoto: Ashley Allen

Photo Sales
Reported fee: €3.5 million / £2.95 million

3. Fally Mayulu (Bristol City)

Reported fee: €3.5 million / £2.95 million | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Reported fee: €3.55 million / £2.99 million

4. Harrison Burrows (Sheffield United)

Reported fee: €3.55 million / £2.99 million | Sportimage

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandChampionship