Nathan Broadhead’s winner just moments from time secured Sunderland their third win in a row and their fourth-straight triumph at the Stadium of Light.

Elliot Embleton and Broadhead got Sunderland off to the perfect start, leading 2-0 inside the first 15 minutes. However, two quick-fire goals from the visitors after half-time had the game all-square at the hour mark.

And it looked like that’s how the contest would stay until Broadhead popped up in the 92nd minute to grab the winner – sparking wild scenes at the Stadium of Light.

33,896 fans were in attendance to witness the 3-2 win yesterday and here we have collated some of the best photos from a roller coaster day on Wearside.

1. Wavin' flag... The atmosphere builds pre-match Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. Sing your hearts out... Despite a few nervy moments, there was plenty to sing about on Friday Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. Tension... It was a nervy day as Sunderland initially threw away a two-goal lead Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. Wrapped up... It may be April, but it wasn't the warmest of days on Wearside Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales