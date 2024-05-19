The vast majority of teams in the English Football League are now looking ahead to summer with the regular season over at Championship, League One and League Two level. Only those in the play-offs still have short-term goals to focus on but for many, work is now well underway on planning for the 2024/25 campaign.

Sunderland confirmed Corry Evans would be one of several players to leave this summer, with Bradley Dack and Jack Diamond also leaving the Stadium of Light. A number of fellow EFL clubs have also published their retained lists and this is the time of year when the list of free agents gets longer and longer. Among those to be released are some former Black Cats stars and the Sunderland Echo has taken a look at them below.