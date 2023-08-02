News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub

The 12 Sunderland transfer and contract deals Kristjaan Speakman could sanction this summer - photo gallery

The Championship season is just around the corner – but Sunderland aren’t done yet in the transfer market.
By James Copley
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 11:00 BST

The Black Cats kick off their season against Ipswich Town at the Stadium of Light on Sunday with more than 40,000 fans expected through the turnstiles on Wearside.

However, with the transfer window remaining open until September 1, there remain some questions regarding several members of Sunderland’s squad with the potential for incoming deals as well as fresh contracts.

Here, we look at 12 transfers, loans and contracts that Kristjaan Speakman could sanction during the remainder of the summer.

Patrick Roberts is entering the last year of his deal but is yet to be offered a contract by Kristjaan Speakman.

1. Patrick Roberts - contract

Patrick Roberts is entering the last year of his deal but is yet to be offered a contract by Kristjaan Speakman. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
French side Paris Saint-Germain are said to be "in discussions" with Sunderland over 24-year-old French right-back Colin Dagba.

2. Colin Dagba - transfer

French side Paris Saint-Germain are said to be "in discussions" with Sunderland over 24-year-old French right-back Colin Dagba. Photo: PATRICK HERTZOG

Photo Sales
The Sunderland attacker has been the subject of four bids from Premier League side Burnley which have all been rejected after failing to meet the club's valuation. However, there are also rumours of a new contract on the horizon.

3. Jack Clarke - transfer/contract

The Sunderland attacker has been the subject of four bids from Premier League side Burnley which have all been rejected after failing to meet the club's valuation. However, there are also rumours of a new contract on the horizon. Photo: Chris Fryatt

Photo Sales
The young striker signed a one-year deal with Sunderland during the summer but could find himself out on loan again to gain experience.

4. Michael Spellman - loan

The young striker signed a one-year deal with Sunderland during the summer but could find himself out on loan again to gain experience. Photo: FRANK REID

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Kristjaan SpeakmanSunderlandThe ChampionshipStadium of LightIpswich Town