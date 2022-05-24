1. THORBEN HOFFMANN

Hoffmann revealed in his Kicker column last month that the clause to turn his loan deal into a permanent one was contingent not just on Sunderland winning promotion, but on him making 25 league appearances. In the end he fell just short of that number, and so he is not expected to be listed as under contract on the retained list. It will then as a result be down to player and club as to whether they pursue a deal. Hoffmann started the campaign well and showed his promise, and was unfortunate to see COVID-19 affect his progress at the end of the year. Anthony Patterson took his chance and grew in stature as the defence in front of him improved significantly under Alex Neil. Hoffmann will take much from the campaign after taking the brave step to test himself abroad in a new league. Patterson’s emergence may have made his Sunderland future less clear but he will be the better for a rollercoaster of a year.

Photo: PHOTOGRAPH BY FRANK REID JPIMEDI