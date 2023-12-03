Some serious cash would need to be coughed up to prize these lot away in January...

We’re less than a month away from the January transfer window opening once again.

Whilst it’s never quite as big or chaotic as the summer window, it can sometimes prove to be more important.

And nowhere does that ring truer than The Championship.

With the carrot of the Premier League hanging above heads, keeping hold of players in the window is vital for those at the top and strengthening in key areas can make the difference between automatic promotion and the play-offs, or making the play-offs and not at all.

However, if teams in the top division or elsewhere are looking to poach some of the top talents in the second tier in this window, they are going to have to cough up some serious cash.

Whilst some would argue the gap between the divisions is growing ever larger, that doesn't quite ring true when you look at the staggering market values that some now second tier players hold.