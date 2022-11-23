News you can trust since 1873
Lee Cattermole and Grant Leadbitter

The 12 HARDEST players to have featured for Sunderland - according to Black Cats supporters

Sunderland have has some extremely tough tackling players in recent years – but which stars do supporters believe are the hardest to have played for the club?

By James Copley
4 minutes ago

A couple of months ago, The Echo asked Sunderland supporters to name the hardest players to have played for the club and with the World Cup now upon us, we take a look at what fans had to say.

Have we missed anyone from our list? Get in touch on Twitter and Facebook:

1. Kevin Ball

There's no doubting Bally's place on this list. One of the toughest competitors ever to don the red and white stripes. His handshake could crush a car.

Photo: Michael Regan

2. Gary Bennett

Sunderland fans were unanimous in their demand for Gary Bennett's inclusion on this list. And if you don't believe just how tough he was, just ask David Speedie.

Photo: Bryn Lennon

3. Lorik Cana

Albanian. Hard as nails. Not to be messed with. Despite only playing for one season at Sunderland, Cana made a lasting impression on Sunderland fans.

Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS

4. Lee Cattermole

Sunderland's midfield enforcer for the best part of a decade, Cattermole loved a tackle and a booking.

Photo: Stu Forster

