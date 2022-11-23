Sunderland have has some extremely tough tackling players in recent years – but which stars do supporters believe are the hardest to have played for the club?
A couple of months ago, The Echo asked Sunderland supporters to name the hardest players to have played for the club and with the World Cup now upon us, we take a look at what fans had to say.
1. Kevin Ball
There's no doubting Bally's place on this list. One of the toughest competitors ever to don the red and white stripes. His handshake could crush a car.
2. Gary Bennett
Sunderland fans were unanimous in their demand for Gary Bennett's inclusion on this list. And if you don't believe just how tough he was, just ask David Speedie.
3. Lorik Cana
Albanian. Hard as nails. Not to be messed with. Despite only playing for one season at Sunderland, Cana made a lasting impression on Sunderland fans.
4. Lee Cattermole
Sunderland's midfield enforcer for the best part of a decade, Cattermole loved a tackle and a booking.
