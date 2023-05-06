News you can trust since 1873
The 119 best fan photos of extraordinary Sunderland support away from home this season - photo gallery

Sunderland fans are famous for their loud and proud support of their team away from home!

By James Copley
Published 6th May 2023, 09:23 BST
Updated 6th May 2023, 09:38 BST

And this season has been no different, with Black Cats taking massive numbers to Bristol City, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Watford, Stoke City and more!

Here, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans travelling away from home this season with the club now back in the Championship for the first time in four seasons.

Can you spot any pictures of yourself or your friends and family members in our photos? Let us know on our Facebook and Twitter pages… all photos courtesy of our photographer Frank Reid.

Sunderland fans away from home against Bradford CIty during pre-season.

Sunderland fans away from home against Bradford CIty during pre-season. Photo: Frank Reid

Passionate Sunderland fans cheer the Black Cats on away from home at Birmingham City.

Passionate Sunderland fans cheer the Black Cats on away from home at Birmingham City. Photo: Frank Reid

Sunderland fans show their passion at the end of the game away from home against Hull City.

Sunderland fans show their passion at the end of the game away from home against Hull City. Photo: Frank Reid

Sunderland fans away from home to Huddersfield Town in the Championship.

Sunderland fans away from home to Huddersfield Town in the Championship. Photo: Frank Reid

