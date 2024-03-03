News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

The 110 fantastic photos of loyal Sunderland fans as 26,668 watch Norwich City loss in Championship - gallery

Sunderland were beaten 1-0 by Norwich at Carrow Road – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action.
By James Copley
Published 3rd Mar 2024, 09:00 GMT
Updated 3rd Mar 2024, 09:11 GMT

After a goalless first half, Norwich striker Josh Sargent scored the winner nine minutes from time. It means Sunderland have suffered four consecutive defeats and slipped further away from the Championship play-off places.

Here, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans throughout the game courtesy of our photographer Frank Reid:

Sunderland were beaten 1-0 by Norwich at Carrow Road – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action.

1. Sunderland fans

Sunderland were beaten 1-0 by Norwich at Carrow Road – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Sunderland were beaten 1-0 by Norwich at Carrow Road – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action.

2. Sunderland fans

Sunderland were beaten 1-0 by Norwich at Carrow Road – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Sunderland were beaten 1-0 by Norwich at Carrow Road – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action.

3. Sunderland fans

Sunderland were beaten 1-0 by Norwich at Carrow Road – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Sunderland were beaten 1-0 by Norwich at Carrow Road – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action.

4. Sunderland fans

Sunderland were beaten 1-0 by Norwich at Carrow Road – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 28
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandNorwich City