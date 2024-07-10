Kristjaan Speakman has confirmed that the club does not need to make any player sales this summer in order to comply with the Championship's financial fair play rules - but which deals is he likely working on this summer?

Simon Moore has already arrived at the club whilst Alex Bass has departed on a permanent deal with Nathan Bishop heading out on loan to Wycombe Wanderers.

"I think our strategy and the way that we've approached running the club, we think we can out-compete those teams that constantly cycle into trouble," Speakman said about FFP rules.

"And like I said, we believe that by developing each year and improving each year, we'll be able to reach our goals. And it's difficult to predict exactly when you're going to reach that goal. But naturally, we want to grow and get stronger. And I think for clubs that have come under FFP, P&S issues, they have to dispose of players and it's difficult, isn't it, to get that constant progression.

“And you've seen over the number of years, I think Huddersfield's probably a really good example, which is not good for them, but they're in the play-offs one year and then they're relegation to candidates and then they get relegated. I can categorically say there is no financial pressure through any of the regulations or anything like that that would force us to sell a player."

Here, we take a look at the 11 contract and transfer deals that Speakman is likely looking at this summer as the window heats up:

Dan Neil Sunderland remain hopeful they can agree a new contract with Neil, who recently turned down an opening offer from the club. The 22-year-old's current deal will run until the summer of 2026.

Alan Browne Sunderland are in talks with Alan Browne over a move to the North East after his time at Preston North End came to an end last season.

Jobe Bellingham Birmingham City academy graduate Jobe Bellingham has impressed at Sunderland, with an array of Premier League clubs now keen. Reports suggest the player is keen to stay at the club. However, the transfer window still has a long way to go.