The 11 free agents that could be on Sunderland's transfer radar as Lee Johnson confirms deal talks

The Black Cats squad remains somewhat thin on numbers ahead of the League One season kicking-off on August 7, but head coach Johnson has confirmed the club remain active in the market and that deal talks are taking place – with free agents among those being considered by the side.

He said: “We have actually got four or five current bids on the table for various positions so it’s not like we’re not moving.

“You always look at the transfer market and it's, are they affordable? Are they accessible and are they available? So you don’t bid for somebody unless you feel they are affordable accessible and available and obviously it depends on transfer fee. Agents fees as well and at the moment, I think agents have been pretty unrealistic with the climate to the levels of percentages they want.”

And on whether Sunderland were bidding for free agents or contracted players, he added: “Both.I would say you look at what type of bid you can make, you can make transfer, a trade if you like, you’ve got a free agent that’s on the market that’s been released and you can do a bit more with that one.

"You can get them in, you can give them a thorough medical, you can run them and have a look and then of course you’ve got loan bids. There’s two or three of those.”

So which free agents could be interesting Sunderland this summer? We take a look...

Eric Lichaj The former Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa and Leeds United defender was reportedly training with Sunderland this week in a bid to earn a deal at the Stadium of Light. He would certainly offer a solid option at full-back - an area where the squad currently looks sparse.

Darnell Johnson Another full-back, Johnson left Premier League side Leicester City earlier this summer and has experience in League One after taking in loan spells with Wigan Athletic and AFC Wimbledon.

Josh Sims Another player who spent time on loan in League One last season, Sims may well have admirers in the Championship after leaving Southampton - but the winger could be a good attacking recruit for Sunderland.

Hakeeb Adelakun The winger is well-known to Lee Johnson after the duo worked together at Bristol City and has been linked with Sunderland several times in the past. Now a free agent, could he be a different option in the final third?