News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Virgin Media customers told to switch off their routers - here’s why
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Bournemouth beach deaths: Boat impounded by police
Police investigation launched after man and woman found dead in shed
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search
Patrick Roberts and Alex Pritchard playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REIDPatrick Roberts and Alex Pritchard playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID
Patrick Roberts and Alex Pritchard playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID

The 10 Sunderland players heading into final year of contracts as Cats weigh up transfer options: Gallery

Sunderland have 10 senior players who are heading into the final year of their contract this summer.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 12:09 BST

Sunderland have 26 senior players under contract for the 2023/24 season - yet some are entering the final 12 months of their deals.

It means, while the Black Cats will be looking to strengthen in the transfer window, they will also be in talks with members of their current squad.

We’ve taken a closer look at the 10 Sunderland players heading into the final year of their contracts:

Sunderland’s captain signed a one-year contract extension earlier this year, while the club have an additional one-year option. Evans, 32, is set to miss the start of the 2023/24 campaign as he continues to recover from an ACL injury.

1. Corry Evans

Sunderland’s captain signed a one-year contract extension earlier this year, while the club have an additional one-year option. Evans, 32, is set to miss the start of the 2023/24 campaign as he continues to recover from an ACL injury. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
The playmaker's initial contract was set to expire this summer, yet there was an extension clause in the deal. There was reported interest in the 30-year-old from other Championship clubs in January.

2. Alex Pritchard

The playmaker's initial contract was set to expire this summer, yet there was an extension clause in the deal. There was reported interest in the 30-year-old from other Championship clubs in January. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Like Pritchard, an extension clause has been triggered in Batth's deal meaning the defender is under contract for the 2023/24 season. The 32-year-old has been sidelined with a knee injury but is expected to be fit for pre-season.

3. Danny Batth

Like Pritchard, an extension clause has been triggered in Batth's deal meaning the defender is under contract for the 2023/24 season. The 32-year-old has been sidelined with a knee injury but is expected to be fit for pre-season. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
It’s also hoped that Stewart, 26, will be available for pre-season following an achilles injury. Sunderland have been in talks with the striker over a long-term deal for the past 12 months, yet an agreement hasn’t been reached.

4. Ross Stewart

It’s also hoped that Stewart, 26, will be available for pre-season following an achilles injury. Sunderland have been in talks with the striker over a long-term deal for the past 12 months, yet an agreement hasn’t been reached. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:SunderlandBlack Cats