Sunderland have 10 senior players who are heading into the final year of their contract this summer.
It means, while the Black Cats will be looking to strengthen in the transfer window, they will also be in talks with members of their current squad.
We’ve taken a closer look at the 10 Sunderland players heading into the final year of their contracts:
1. Corry Evans
Sunderland’s captain signed a one-year contract extension earlier this year, while the club have an additional one-year option. Evans, 32, is set to miss the start of the 2023/24 campaign as he continues to recover from an ACL injury. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Alex Pritchard
The playmaker's initial contract was set to expire this summer, yet there was an extension clause in the deal. There was reported interest in the 30-year-old from other Championship clubs in January. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Danny Batth
Like Pritchard, an extension clause has been triggered in Batth's deal meaning the defender is under contract for the 2023/24 season. The 32-year-old has been sidelined with a knee injury but is expected to be fit for pre-season. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Ross Stewart
It’s also hoped that Stewart, 26, will be available for pre-season following an achilles injury. Sunderland have been in talks with the striker over a long-term deal for the past 12 months, yet an agreement hasn’t been reached. Photo: Frank Reid