The January transfer window just around the corner – but are there any Sunderland players that could leave?
Tony Mowbray’s team will face Blackburn Rovers on Monday with§ head of recruitment Stuart Harvey and sporting director Kristjaan Speakman eyeing the upcoming window to strengthen.
However, January also provides an opportunity for Sunderland to offload players on the fringes of the squad ahead of the second half of the campaign. Here, we have a look at the players who could leave the club in January:
1. Max Thompson
With Ellis Simms and Ross Stewart now back in the fold, Thompson’s first-team chances are even slimmer. At his age (20), a loan move may suit his development as he needs to play senior football.
Photo: Clive Brunskill
2. Trai Hume
The right-back hasn't managed to fight his way into Sunderland's starting XI too often behind Lynden Gooch.
Photo: Frank Reid
3. Harrison Sohna
Under Tony Mowbray, Sohna has been an under-21 player primarily. Like his colleague Thompson, Sohna could benefit from experiencing senior men’s football.
Photo: Frank Reid
4. Jacob Carney
The young stopper is unlikely to dislodge Anthony Patterson and is third choice behind Alex Bass. A loan move to a club in the National League could be an option that works well
Photo: FRANK REID