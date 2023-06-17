2 . v READING (A) September 14th, 2022

Mowbray had shown his experience by not tampering with Alex Neil’s successful set up, leaving the existing staff to oversee a morale-boosting win over Rotherham United. Injuries to Ross Stewart and then Ellis Simms meant the head coach had little choice to intervene a fortnight later, however. Simms limped out half an hour into a drab game to leave Sunderland without a recognised striker, their worst fears materialising within days of the window closing. Mowbray’s response was inspired, bringing on Elliot Embleton in a deeper role and pushing Alex Pritchard into a false nine role. Reading’s previously resolute low block was unsettled and Sunderland ran amok, culminating in the third goal which went viral for it’s Barca-lite quality. It wouldn’t be the last time. With two goals Patrick Roberts was the chief architect, marking his return to prominence after losing his place in the starting XI due to a formation change at the start of the season. Mowbray enthused about Roberts from day one, and the response was almost immediate. This game also marked Aji Alese’s full league debut, and injury aside, he never looked back. Sunderland would ultimately be hamstrung significantly by those striking injuries, but the genesis of the side that would so thrill and delight after the World Cup break was very much here. Photo: Frank Reid