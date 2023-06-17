The 10 games that made Tony Mowbray's Sunderland and their clues for next season - photo gallery
Optimism is high on Wearside as pre-season nears, with two additions already confirmed as the club look to build on what was an enthralling return to the Championship last time out.
By Phil Smith
Published 17th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST
There were fears that the campaign could be derailed when Alex Neil left for Stoke City, but Tony Mowbray’s arrival steadied the ship and with his young side he would go on to play some of the best football many supporters can remember. Though they fell short of a shock promotion, their style and resilience convinced many that they are firmly on an upward trajectory.
Here, we tell the tale of how one of the most exciting Sunderland teams in recent history came together, through ten of the most important games in their development. The good, and occasionally the not so good, which all offer some big clues and insight as to what lies ahead for this exciting group next time around…
Preston North End 0-3 Sunderland.
Sunderland celebrate on a memorable day at Preston North End
Mowbray had shown his experience by not tampering with Alex Neil’s successful set up, leaving the existing staff to oversee a morale-boosting win over Rotherham United.
Injuries to Ross Stewart and then Ellis Simms meant the head coach had little choice to intervene a fortnight later, however. Simms limped out half an hour into a drab game to leave Sunderland without a recognised striker, their worst fears materialising within days of the window closing. Mowbray’s response was inspired, bringing on Elliot Embleton in a deeper role and pushing Alex Pritchard into a false nine role. Reading’s previously resolute low block was unsettled and Sunderland ran amok, culminating in the third goal which went viral for it’s Barca-lite quality. It wouldn’t be the last time.
With two goals Patrick Roberts was the chief architect, marking his return to prominence after losing his place in the starting XI due to a formation change at the start of the season. Mowbray enthused about Roberts from day one, and the response was almost immediate. This game also marked Aji Alese's full league debut, and injury aside, he never looked back. Sunderland would ultimately be hamstrung significantly by those striking injuries, but the genesis of the side that would so thrill and delight after the World Cup break was very much here.
Just days later Sunderland produced a spirited performance against a much-fancied Watford side, but looked to be heading to a narrow defeat as the game entered the closing stages.
Mowbray turned the tide entirely with an extraordinarily aggressive set of substitutions, switching to a 4-4-2 and throwing in a number of the club’s young signings whose Championship experience was almost non-existent.
Abdoullah Ba thrived, and Jewison Bennette scored one of the most celebrated goals of the season. And on the right flank, Watford were the first side to find themselves struggling to contain the twin threat of Amad and Patrick Roberts, who sparked the comeback with their quick combination play. Mowbray was finding his feet and impressing supporters, and he'd now discovered a major attacking weapon.
Elliot Embleton’s second-half equaliser secured a hard-earned point for Sunderland, one that would look better and better as the season progressed and Luton pushed right up into the automatic promotion race.
Most significant from a Sunderland perspective was the performance of Amad, who was beginning to make good on that promise shown at Watford. Tenacious out of possession and relentless in driving forward on it, the hosts struggled to contain him.
His first goal would follow days later at Huddersfield, and from there he never looked back. A star was born.