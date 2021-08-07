New signings Corry Evans and Manchester City loanee Callum Doyle will make their competitive debuts for the Black Cats, while Alex Pritchard will start on the bench following his arrival from Huddersfield.

Due to a lack of senior full-backs, Carl Winchester and Dan Neil will start in defence, while Elliot Embleton has returned to the side following his loan spell at Blackpool last season.

Here’s how some supporters reacted to the team news on social media:

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson.

@CocaColaJames: Nice to see Embleton in the team, no doubt he can replicate his form from his time at Blackpool. Optimistic for today!

@LRosssseee: That team + fullbacks = invincible

@LiamWhite2: Not a bad team considering what we’ve got to choose from, would’ve liked to have seen Patto in goal over Burge but I’m not manager.

@KieranRegan99: Strong team! Going for 2-1 Sunderland with @LukeONien grabbing the winner! #SAFC

@RoyOfTheRokers: As we thought. Glad Jones isn't starting, but otherwise nothing to fear. Sure the lads will settle - it's been a consistent way throughout pre-season

@bencainss: Unreal how Flanagan and Burge get a game for us like

@YeomanLewis: So glad we’ve held onto Embleton mind

@LanoSAFC: Not awful tbh, if we just get some defenders in we are winning this league

@lhenry019: Lynden Gooch season opener. Has to be Sunderland’s most skillful player offensively

@thespecialone80: Great to see Dan Neil getting a start today

