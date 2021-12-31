'Terrible': How Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore reacted to 5-0 defeat at Sunderland

The Owls had trained fully only three times on the build up to the game due a COVID-19 outbreak, but they had not lost in League One since October and Moore was left stunned by his side's repeated defensive lapses, even if he felt there was a potential offside as Ross Stewart scored the first.

The Black Cats ruthlessly exploited a high line from the visitors, and Moore was most disappointed that his side seemed to 'give up the chase' after Stewart scored the second of what would ultimately be a perfect hat-trick.

"It was not good and I am really disappointed," Moore said.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Benji Kimpioka scores Sunderland's fifth goal

"We've only been able to train three times as a squad but I won't use that as an excuse because we've stepped into the arena and not performed.

"It was our first chance to do the double over a team this season. We spoke about that before coming here.

"We started the game bright. I thought we took the game from them.

"But you can't have basic, elementary switches off the way we did. It cost us goals.

"The first goal was really debatable whether it was offside or not.

"Sometimes VAR get them wrong so to ask someone to see it with the naked eye and how tight it was...it looked offside.

"We never seemed to recover after the second goal and we gave some basic goals away.

"When the second goal went it, it was almost like we gave up the chase with the game. I never saw that coming because we have seen the resilience from the team in the last few months.

"It was a disappointing night," he added.

"The best thing for them is there is another a game in a couple of days to work towards.

"But tonight was a terrible performance. It was not a performance I expect to see from a Sheffield Wednesday side.

"I don't want to take anything away from Sunderland. They deserved the three points. We congratulate them on the win.

"Some of the defending for the goals was not acceptable.

"We have been resolute with our defending over the weeks.

"Tonight, after 12 or 15 minutes, that eluded us when they went through with the first through ball. He looked offside but that put them 1-0 up.

"After the second goal went in, there seemed to be a lack of brightness with us in terms of the team and sniffing danger.

"I said to the players we will get back to training and work.

"I had a go at them in there. I have let it be known that the standards out there tonight was not good enough.

"I can't display what was said in there. Rest assured, I had a go at them."

The defeat meant Sheffield Wednesday missed the chance to close in on the play-off places, and they currently sit five points behind Wycombe Wanderers who currently sit sixth.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.