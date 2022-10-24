Mowbray made clear that in so many areas, particularly developing a bond with his players and creating a culture where they can develop on and off the pitch, he is only just getting started.

On the pitch, it’s fair to say that the vision he has is yet to materialise as injuries continue to bite. Mowbray is itching to get his centre-forwards back on the pitch, and to be able to add the physicality to his defensive line that can forge a unit competitive all over the pitch.

“I’m confident that when we get all the key components together, we can win enough games to make it an exciting, enjoyable season,” he said.

But what have we learned from his opening ten games in charge about how his side is changing and developing - and where it might go next? We’ve taken a closer look at the underlying data to see what it tells us…

Battling a major challenge going forward

Unsurprisingly, Sunderland’s attacking output has seen a general decline from the opening six games of the season. That, in all likelihood, says more about the absence of Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms than any shift in approach between the two head coaches.

Stewart has only been available for one of Mowbray’s games in charge: Sunderland scored there and posted some of their most impressive attacking statistics of the season so far. Simms lasted barely a game longer, and since then Mowbray has been trying to find solutions in the final third.

As a general rule, he has managed to maintain a consistent level of performance in terms of Sunderland’s threat building up to the final third. In the first six of the games season Sunderland average number of shots-per-game was 12, with four of those on target. In Mowbray’s ten games in charge, they average 12.6 shots, 3.6 of which are on target. Under Mowbray they are averaging 16 touches inside the opposition box each game, up from 14 in the opening six fixtures.

These are strong numbers when compared to the rest of the division. If we were to take their average under Mowbray on these metrics, Sunderland are around the top six for shots and upper-mid table for touches inside the opposition box. The issue for Sunderland is turning that into clear chances . Mowbray has spoken of the difficulty in getting his attacking midfielders to change the habits of their careers in the absence of Stewart and Simms, to break into the six-yard box and create openings from close range - the kind Stewart exploited so well in that Rotherham game, but of which only Elliot Embleton has really been able to replicate against Wigan Athletic since.

As a result, Sunderland’s expected goals has dipped from an average of 1.36 across the opening six matches to 0.99 in Mowbray’s ten games, according to Wyscout’s model. For context, if we were to apply that average and compare it to the rest of the division over 16 games, Sunderland would be hovering just above the bottom four. This is the clear flaw for Sunderland to address, and underlines why the return of Simms (hopefully in some capacity at Luton Town) and then Stewart is absolutely vital.

