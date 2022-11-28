After suffering the setback at the end of August, it was hoped the 30-year-old would be ready to return for Gary Rowett’s side after the World Cup break.

Millwall had planned to play Leonard in one of their two friendly matches during the break, yet he wasn’t even named on the bench for The Lion’s 1-1 draw against Brondby on Saturday.

It therefore seems unlikely the midfielder will be risked against the Black Cats.

Ryan Leonard playing for Millwall. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

When asked if Leonard would be available to face Sunderland at the Stadium of Light, Rowett replied: “I’m not sure”.

“He didn’t quite make enough progress. Again, we have to take our time with these types of injuries.

“I’m hopeful, but we’ll see.”

Millwall defender Shaun Hutchinson could feature against Sunderland after recovering from a hamstring problem, yet striker Benik Afobe is still recovering from a knee injury.

Sunderland will have defensive trio Lynden Gooch, Dennis Cirkin and Aji Alese available again, after all three returned from injury during a friendly match against Al-Shabab on Friday.

Ross Stewart and Daniel Ballard also took part in some training sessions during the club’s warm-weather training camp in Dubai, with Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray saying the pair 'aren't far away' following long-term injury setbacks.