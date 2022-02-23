Jermain Defoe’s inclusion in the starting XI – his first start since returning to Wearside – showed the striker would start up top alongside Ross Stewart in a change of system following Saturday’s 2-1 defeat by MK Dons.

Yet it wasn’t until the match was underway that Sunderland’s shape became clear, with Carl Winchester initially operating as a right-sided centre-back – Danny Batth was available again but left on the bench – while Lynden Gooch and Dennis Cirkin were used as wing-backs.

Sunderland still conceding chances

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carl Winchester playing for Sunderland against. Burton. Picture by FRANK REID

But despite the extra man at the back, while Sunderland dominated possession, Burton still created the better chances in the first half.

Black Cats goalkeeper Anthony Patterson was called into action to deny striker Oumar Niasse after a long throw-in.

Then, despite having a numerical advantage defensively, Sunderland were cut open twice shortly after the interval, with Burton wing-back Cameron Borthwick-Jackson converting from a tight angle.

Burton should have doubled their lead when substitute Christian Saydee escaped the challenge of Callum Doyle, before Patterson denied the striker.

Sunderland defender Bailey Wright.

As Alex Neil pointed out after the game, Doyle is one of several young players who needs taking out of the side, yet a shortage of options makes it challenging to do so.

Dan Neil given a rest

One player Neil was able to take out of the firing line was midfielder Dan Neil, with Jay Matete and Corry Evans starting in the engine room.

It’s worth remembering this is still Neil’s first season in senior football at the age of 20, and he’s started 30 of 34 league games.

Left-back Dennis Cirkin is another young player who appears to need a break, yet the club’s lack of left-sided defenders has left Sunderland exposed.

The Black Cats boss also admitted after the game he may have to play people out of position to freshen things up.

Sunderland still searching for the right combination

Neil’s decision to switch to a back three and wing-backs meant he once again had to leave out several attacking players.

Patrick Roberts, Elliot Embleton, Leon Dajaku and Jack Clarke all started on the bench, and the latter can count himself particularly unfortunate considering he looked bright when introduced.

Alex Pritchard saw more of the ball in a central position behind Stewart and Defoe, yet Sunderland still struggled to break down a compact Burton defence.

This looks like a team which has been assembled to play with two natural wingers, yet alterations are having to be made to try and address other flaws.

Defoe’s start will have excited many, yet the striker had just one touch in the opposition’s penalty area as Burton keeper Ben Garratt was rarely tested.

Neil will continue to search for the right combinations, yet we’re now down to the final 12 games of the season.

It doesn’t get any easier, either, with back-to-back away games against Wigan and Charlton to come.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year .

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.