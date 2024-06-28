Take a look inside Sunderland AFC's brand new store and what's on sale for fans

Sunderland’s new club store officially opens to supporters on Friday morning

Kyril Louis-Dreyfus was in attendance as fans received a first look at the new store, which opens at 8am on Friday in Black Cats House. Sunderland had launched their new home kit earlier on Thursday, which will be on sale when the store opens in both short and long-sleeves. The club’s new home goalkeeper kit will also be on sale, as well as the new range of training gear. A raft of other hummel clothing wear and general club merchandise will also be available.

“It feels like the heart and soul of the club. You’ve got the Black Cat eyes [on the wall], the Black Cat sign [above the home shirts]. We’ve got a custom station which we’ve not had before, so you can go there to get your gear customised and watch it happen in front of you. We’ve got the fan patches and badges that you’ll be seeing on lamp posts and around the stadium. We’ve very proudly called the sections lads, lasses and bairns so it really feels like it’s of the area. We’ve got collages of old players out there and we’ve got the 11 players out the front, which will be lit up on matchday and be really spectacular with the names and numbers of whoever is playing on the day. There’s lot of little detail gone into it like that, we’ve listened and we’ve learned and hopefully delivered a retail experience that you’ll be really proud of.”