'Tactics were spot on' - Michael Beale praised by Sunderland fans after Hull City win in Championship
Sunderland fans were quick to voice their opinions on today's win against Hull City when asked by The Echo.
Sunderland ran out 1-0 winners at Hull City on Boxing Day, sending the Black Cats' away end at the MKM Stadium into raptures.
Michael Beale brought in Jenson Seelt to replace the injured Niall Huggins for the clash with Bradley Dack coming in for Abdoullah Ba after his costly miss against Coventry City. Chris Rigg was not named on the bench but Sunderland were boosted by the returns of Alex Pritchard and summer signing Timothee Pembele to their substitutes.
The Black Cats won the game courtesy of a Jack Clarke drive and shot in the second half, handing Beale his first win as Sunderland manager. Here, though we take a look at how Sunderland fans reacted to the win when asked for their thoughts by The Echo on our social media accounts:
Ian Fraser said: "I'll reserve judgement until after Rotherham on Friday night," while Bradley Sharp said: "I thought we set up perfectly. Nullified them from playing through the middle, where most of their success comes from. Pressed high and forced them long. Very good away performance that."
Mal Dickenson said: "Huuuuuuuuge 3 points, some big performances today," as Robin said: "Thought tactics were spot on. Although I still think that game was crying out for Rusyn to start. Seemed a lot more measured in our build-up play but need to shoot more."
Andy added: "Brilliant effort that - wasn’t at all hopeful but so glad we’ve responded to the nightmare performance against Cov - let’s kick on." David Wood added: "Just can't believe we are playing games without strikers."