Swansea vs Sunderland: TV, streaming and radio details plus team news and kick-off time

The Black Cats were last in action against Blackpool at the Stadium of Light and dominated possession in the first half but couldn’t find a breakthrough against the compact visitors.

Blackpool posed more of a threat after the interval, especially from set-pieces, yet neither side could find a winning goal.

Sunderland also used all five substitutes and handed a debut to new signing Edouard Michut.

Tony Mowbray

Here, though, we take a look at everything you need to know about the game between Sunderland and Swansea:

When is Swansea vs Sunderland?

The Championship clash between Sunderland and Swansea will take place on Saturday, October 8 Kick-off at the Liberty Stadium is at 3pm.

Is Swansea vs Sunderland on TV or being streamed on SAFSEE?

Sunderland’s game with Swansea will not be broadcast on TV on Sky Sports and fans in the United Kingdom will not be able to stream the game on SAFSee due to broadcasting restrictions.

How else can I follow the game?

BBC Radio Newcastle will be offering live commentary of the clash with Nick Barnes and former Sunderland player Gary Bennett.

Alternatively, supporters can stay up-to-date with all the latest news and updates from the game with the Sunderland Echo.

Our writers Phil Smith and Joe Nicholson will bring you all the latest team news, updates and both pre-match and post-match reaction to some of the game’s biggest talking points.

What’s the latest team news?

Dan Ballard will be on the sidelines for approximately eight weeks after suffering after the 22-year-old sustained a foot fracture during Sunderland’s 2-2 draw with QPR.

Niall Huggins is making progress in his recovery and travelled to Portugal with the Sunderland squad as he continued his rehabilitation with the club's medical team.

Huggins could return sometime after Christmas but has yet to even feature for the under-23s team yet this season after stress fractures in both of his heels.

Tony Mowbray recently confirmed striker Ross Stewart will be sidelined for at least six weeks.

Stewart picked up a thigh issue during the warm-up ahead of the 1-0 defeat at Middlesbrough, meaning he was taken out of the starting XI.

Ellis Simms came off in the first half of Sunderland’s game against Reading with a toe issue. Mowbray stated after the game that he is hopeful that there is no broken bone but admitted that the injury was a major concern.

What are the latest betting odds?

All odds courtesy of BettingOdds.com:

Sunderland win: 23/10

Draw: 12/5

Swansea win: 11/8