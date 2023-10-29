Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland defeated Norwich City 3-1 at the Stadium of Light in the Championship on Saturday afternoon, handing head coach Tony Mowbray a much-needed win following three straight losses.

After losing to Middlesbrough, Stoke City and Leicester City, the Black Cats fell a goal down in the 23rd minute against Norwich when Hwang Ui-jo opened the scoring despite appeals for offside in the build-up.

Sunderland reacted well, though, and took the lead before half-time after goals from Trai Hume and Dan Neil.

Jack Clarke then secured the win when he was fouled by Kenny McLean in the Norwich box, before converting the subsequent penalty.

Sunderland now face Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium next up in the Championship with one particular contract story dominating the narrative at the Welsh club currently.

Swansea City have opened contract talks to try and keep former Sunderland target Liam Cullen at the club, according to Darren Witcoop.

The Wales forward’s contract expires next summer with Championship rivals Hull City, Stoke City and Bristol City among the clubs keen.

The 24-year-old, who came through the ranks at Swansea City’s academy, was linked with a move to Sunderland last April with Celtic and Middlesbrough also said to be keen at the time.

The Swans recorded a first win at Ewood Park against Blackburn Rovers in 50 years under Michael Duff on Saturday.