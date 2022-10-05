Swansea City handed injury boost ahead of Watford and Sunderland clashes

The Welsh club play the Hornets in the Championship on Wednesday night and then face Sunderland at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday.

Sunderland were held to another goalless draw at the Stadium of Light following the same result against Preston North End last weekend.

The Black Cats dominated possession in the first half but couldn’t find a breakthrough against the compact visitors.

CARDIFF, WALES - APRIL 02: Kyle Naughton of Swansea City interacts with the crowd as they celebrate their side's win after the final whistle of the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff City and Swansea City at Cardiff City Stadium on April 02, 2022 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

Blackpool posed more of a threat after the interval, especially from set-pieces, yet neither side could find a winning goal.

Sunderland also used all five substitutes and handed a debut to new signing Edouard Michut but now face Swansea this coming weekend following the draw.

And defender Kyle Naughton is set to be given the okay when Swansea make the trip to Watford on Wednesday and, all being well, against Sunderland on Saturday.

The full-back suffered an injury scare at the weekend against West Brom. However, Russell Martin’s assistant Matt Gill has confirmed that Naughton has recovered in time to be able to start against Watford.

The veteran has played in every single Swansea league game so far in the 2022-23 season. Liam Cullen and Jamie Paterson will likely remain absent for the Watford game, whilst a late decision will be made on the inclusion of Wales international Joe Allen.