Swansea City and Preston North End target Sunderland ace Lynden Gooch as transfer window opens

Sunderland are hopeful of securing Gooch to a new deal but with the contract not yet signed, other clubs can come in for him.
The 26-year-old has been at the club since 2012 and came through the ranks on Wearside but will see his current deal expire this summer.
After winning promotion at Wembley with a 2-0 win over Wycombe in the play-off final, Gooch said: “It’s the best day of my career without a doubt.
“I’ve had some tough moments here and this is the best day for sure.
Swansea’s interest in Gooch is strong.
Wales Online report: “The Black Cats have already opened talks over a new deal, but Swansea could yet swoop in, with Gooch understood to be open to a move to South Wales. Indeed, the chance to play under Russell Martin is believed to be a key factor.
“However, at the time of writing, the Swans are yet to firm up their interest with an offer.
“Preston North End are also believed to be keeping tabs on the situation.”
Sunderland won promotion back to the Championship via their League One play-off final win over Wycombe Wanderers.
The squad will return to training on June 22 before playing behind-closed-doors fixtures against Gateshead and Blyth on Saturday, July 2 at the club’s Academy of Light.
Neil’s squad will then head out to Portugal for an eight-day training camp – and two games - in the Algarve where they will face Glasgow giants Rangers on Saturday, July 9 at the Estádio Municipal de Albufeira.