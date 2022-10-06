Swansea boss makes 'one of the best' claim ahead of Sunderland clash at Liberty Stadium

The defender netted the winner for Swansea City at Watford in the Championship on Wednesday, a result which moved the Welsh side up to sixth and ahead of Sunderland, who they face at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday.

"I'm so pleased for him. Andy Parslow has a lot of conversations with him. Ben should have had a goal or two before now," said Martin said to Wales Online.

"I don't want to put any pressure on him but he's one of the best centre-halves at this level with what he does, how far he's come and how much he's improved.

CARDIFF, WALES - APRIL 02: Ben Cabango of Swansea City celebrates scoring their side's second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff City and Swansea City at Cardiff City Stadium on April 02, 2022 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

"He's a warrior who has started to develop other traits. He can really play football, he's really brave and if he can add some goals to it, it'll be even better for us."

Reacting to his side’s 98thminute winner against Watford in the Championship, Martin added: "I'm just so proud of the players for winning the game and showing character to come from behind.

"I loved so much about the performance tonight, especially the courage to play. I don't think Steven [Benda] touched the ball until 27 minutes. They were outstanding, the players, so I felt really disappointed that we went 1-0 down.

"The way they bounced back, some scary moments that were a little bit our doing, a couple of big moments from Steven and a couple of brilliant chances for us as well. But to come here and have more shots and to play the way they did after such a big effort on the weekend, I'm so grateful first and foremost.

"The fans certainly played their part, they were incredible. This run of results now is the reward for the belief they've carried on showing when we were having a sticky moment and the hard work they put in when we had a tough start to the season."