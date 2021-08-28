The Black Cats made seven changes for their Carabao Cup game at Blackpool earlier this week, as Aiden O’Brien scored a hat-trick in a 3-2 win.

After missing the match at Bloomfield Road, the likes of Aiden McGeady, Luke O’Nien and Lynden Gooch have returned to the starting XI, which has just one alteration from last weekend’s 1-0 win over AFC Wimbledon.

After starting on the bench for last weekend’s league fixture, Dennis Cirkin has returned to the side, with Alex Pritchard dropping to the bench.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson.

Anthony Patterson has kept his place in goal after starting against Wimbledon and Blackpool.

Most fans are pleased with the starting XI, while some feel O’Brien deserves another start.

Here’s how some reacted:

@Dan1879_SAFC: That’s some bench for this level like!!

@davis0688: Big test this for Neil, Cirkin and Doyle. Type of test they won’t have come across before! But happy with that team!

@lewygsafc: Cracking line-up that! Surprised O'Brien didn't get a nod after scoring a hat-trick like.

@LB01__: Harsh on O’Brien that mind

@CurryPhil: Never thought I’d say this but surprised O’Brien isn’t in for Gooch

@Philip_RJ89: No real complaints about this selection! Obviously O’Brien might well have started, but again, he’s a good option to use from the bench. The midfield looks more balanced as well, and Dan Neil is in great form.

@adamguest: Plenty of other options but hard to argue with it. Delighted Neil in CM

@GarrySummerson1: I'd have Winchester in midfield with Neil and O’Nien RB.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.