Surprise return to Sunderland squad as Régis Le Bris names team to face Hull City

Sunderland return to Championship action against Hull City on Sunday afternoon

As expected, neither Dan Ballard nor Eliezer Mayenda have been passed fit to take their place in the squad, with Sunderland hopeful that they may be able to face Luton Town on Wednesday night. Chris Rigg stays in the starting XI with Alan Browne on the bench.

As expected, Aaron Connolly is named on the bench and is likely to make his debut at some stage over the course of the game. There’s a surprise return to the squad for Adil Aouchiche, who has been absent from competitive football in recent weeks. Abdoullah Ba has been left out of the matchday squad with Tommy Watson again preferred. Former Sunderland loanee Mason Burstow has been named on the bench for Hull.