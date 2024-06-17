Next Sunderland manager: Surprise new favourite named by bookies as latest odds assessed

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith
Published 17th Jun 2024, 10:24 BST

Sunderland are still searching for Michael Beale’s permanent successor as the hunt enters another week

Sunderland’s search for a new head coach has stretched into yet another week, now well over 100 days since Mike Dodds was placed in interim charge.

A number of candidates have dropped in and out of the reckoning since then, with the identity of the new head coach still unknown. We’ve taken a look at the latest odds from the bookmakers, and given some of our own thoughts on who might or might not be in contention.

Has been linked with the role after two excellent campaigns at St Mirren but club sources have made clear that he is not in the race.

1. Stephen Robinson - 25/1

Similar to Robinson, linked with the role after a hugely successful few years with Hartlepool and Stockport, but his candidacy has been quashed by senior club sources. Not in contention.

2. Dave Challinor - 20/1

A report in Italy claimed Wicky had agreed a two-year deal to take charge of Sunderland a couple of weeks back but that was unfounded. Available after leaving Swiss club Young Boys earlier last season and was clearly a name pushed in Sunderland's direction, but talks never progressed. Not been in consideration and that's unlikely to change.

3. Raphael Wicky - 20/1

Stays in the list as is known to have been some level of interest in the past. Seems highly unlikely, given that he has now been a free agent when the last two vacancies have come up and yet talks haven't progressed. Still, credentials are good and Sunderland's list is currently only getting shorter. Would take a major turn of events, though.

4. Paul Heckingbottom - 16/1

