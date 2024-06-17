Sunderland’s search for a new head coach has stretched into yet another week, now well over 100 days since Mike Dodds was placed in interim charge.
A number of candidates have dropped in and out of the reckoning since then, with the identity of the new head coach still unknown. We’ve taken a look at the latest odds from the bookmakers, and given some of our own thoughts on who might or might not be in contention.
1. Stephen Robinson - 25/1
Has been linked with the role after two excellent campaigns at St Mirren but club sources have made clear that he is not in the race. | Getty Images
2. Dave Challinor - 20/1
Similar to Robinson, linked with the role after a hugely successful few years with Hartlepool and Stockport, but his candidacy has been quashed by senior club sources. Not in contention. | Getty Images Photo: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images
3. Raphael Wicky - 20/1
A report in Italy claimed Wicky had agreed a two-year deal to take charge of Sunderland a couple of weeks back but that was unfounded. Available after leaving Swiss club Young Boys earlier last season and was clearly a name pushed in Sunderland's direction, but talks never progressed. Not been in consideration and that's unlikely to change. | Getty Images Photo: FABRICE COFFRINI
4. Paul Heckingbottom - 16/1
Stays in the list as is known to have been some level of interest in the past. Seems highly unlikely, given that he has now been a free agent when the last two vacancies have come up and yet talks haven't progressed. Still, credentials are good and Sunderland's list is currently only getting shorter. Would take a major turn of events, though. Photo: Matt McNulty
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.