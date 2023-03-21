News you can trust since 1873
Where does the supercomputer believe Sunderland will finish in the Championship this season? (Picture by FRANK REID)

Supercomputer reveals Sunderland’s play-off chances plus Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and West Brom update

This is how the 2022/23 Championship table will look like this season - according to the latest supercomputer predictions.

By Joe Buck
Published 21st Mar 2023, 10:31 GMT

Three key games in the race for the play-offs has seen Sunderland win one, draw one and lose one as they enter the international break sat in 11th place in the Championship table.

Their latest point came at home to Luton Town with a late Amad Diallo penalty cancelling out Alfie Doughty’s opener for the Hatters.

That result left the Black Cats seven points off the top six with just eight games of the season to go.

Here, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, to see where Sunderland have been predicted to finish the 2022/23 season and see what the supercomputer’s verdict on Sunderland’s play-off chances is.

Do any of these surprise you? Where do you think Sunderland will finish the season? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

Predicted finish: 24th - Predicted points: 43 (-29 GD) - Chances of relegation: 83%

1. 24) Wigan Athletic

Predicted finish: 24th - Predicted points: 43 (-29 GD) - Chances of relegation: 83% Photo: Paul Harding

Predicted finish: 23rd - Predicted points: 44 (-25 GD) - Chances of relegation: 77%

2. 23) Huddersfield Town

Predicted finish: 23rd - Predicted points: 44 (-25 GD) - Chances of relegation: 77% Photo: Andrew Redington

Predicted finish: 22nd - Predicted points: 44 (-22 GD) - Chances of relegation: 75%

3. 22) Blackpool

Predicted finish: 22nd - Predicted points: 44 (-22 GD) - Chances of relegation: 75% Photo: Alex Livesey

Predicted finish: 21st - Predicted points: 49 (-16 GD) - Chances of relegation: 21%

4. 21) Cardiff City

Predicted finish: 21st - Predicted points: 49 (-16 GD) - Chances of relegation: 21% Photo: Gareth Copley

