Sunderland were held to a goalless draw by Preston North End at the Stadium of Light, ending the weekend in 8th place in the table.

Following the weekend’s results, Chris Wilder has left Middlesbrough whilst Steve Bruce’s position at West Brom remains unstable - highlighting the very fine margins at play in the division.

Most teams have now played 11 games as the Championship table begins to settle down and seasons take shape for clubs up and down the division - but what does the supercomputer predict the final table will look like come May?

Here, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, to see where Sunderland have been predicted to finish the 2022/23 season.

1. 24) Huddersfield Town Predicted finish: 24th - Predicted points: 48 (-17 GD) - Chances of being promoted: 1% - Chances of making the playoffs: 3% - Chances of relegation: 40% Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales

2. 23) Hull City Predicted finish: 23rd - Predicted points: 49 (-26 GD) - Chances of being promoted: <1% - Chances of making the playoffs: 3% - Chances of relegation: 38% Photo: Clive Brunskill Photo Sales

3. 22) Blackpool Predicted finish: 22nd - Predicted points: 53 (-15 GD) - Chances of being promoted: 2% - Chances of making the playoffs: 5% - Chances of relegation: 27% Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales

4. 21) Rotherham United Predicted finish: 21st - Predicted points: 53 (-11 GD) - Chances of being promoted: 2% - Chances of making the playoffs: 5% - Chances of relegation: 26% Photo: Malcolm Couzens Photo Sales