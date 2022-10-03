News you can trust since 1873
These are the latest Championship Supercomputer predictions (Picture by FRANK REID)

Supercomputer reveals Sunderland's chances of making Championship play-offs amid incredible battle with Watford, Blackburn & Co

The Championship returned at the weekend and it was yet another fascinating round of action.

By Joe Buck
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 2:35 pm

Sunderland were held to a goalless draw by Preston North End at the Stadium of Light, ending the weekend in 8th place in the table.

Following the weekend’s results, Chris Wilder has left Middlesbrough whilst Steve Bruce’s position at West Brom remains unstable - highlighting the very fine margins at play in the division.

Most teams have now played 11 games as the Championship table begins to settle down and seasons take shape for clubs up and down the division - but what does the supercomputer predict the final table will look like come May?

Here, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, to see where Sunderland have been predicted to finish the 2022/23 season.

1. 24) Huddersfield Town

Predicted finish: 24th - Predicted points: 48 (-17 GD) - Chances of being promoted: 1% - Chances of making the playoffs: 3% - Chances of relegation: 40%

2. 23) Hull City

Predicted finish: 23rd - Predicted points: 49 (-26 GD) - Chances of being promoted: <1% - Chances of making the playoffs: 3% - Chances of relegation: 38%

3. 22) Blackpool

Predicted finish: 22nd - Predicted points: 53 (-15 GD) - Chances of being promoted: 2% - Chances of making the playoffs: 5% - Chances of relegation: 27%

4. 21) Rotherham United

Predicted finish: 21st - Predicted points: 53 (-11 GD) - Chances of being promoted: 2% - Chances of making the playoffs: 5% - Chances of relegation: 26%

