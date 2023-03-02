News you can trust since 1873
Supercomputer predicts winner of Sunderland against Stoke City as well as other Championship games

A look at how Sunderland are predicted to get on this weekend along with the rest of the Championship

Harry Mail
2 minutes ago

Sunderland will be looking to return to winning ways on Saturday as they prepare to take on Stoke City at the Stadium of Light. The Black Cats will be locking horns with their former boss Alex Neil as the Potters make the long trip up to the North East.

Tony Mowbray’s side were beaten 2-1 away at Coventry City last weekend and are now winless in their last three outings. They are currently 9th in the Championship table and five points off the play-offs. Here is a look at who FiveThirtyEight have predicted will win between Sunderland and Stoke along with the rest of the second tier clashes...

1. Hull City vs West Brom

Hull City win: 26% Draw: 28% West Brom win: 46%

2. Wigan Athletic vs Birmingham City

Wigan win: 40% Draw: 28% Birmingham win: 31%

3. Huddersfield vs Coventry

Huddersfield win: 30% draw: 30% Coventry win: 40%

4. Blackburn vs Sheffield United

Blackburn win: 25% Draw: 28% Sheffield United win: 48%

