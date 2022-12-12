This is how the 2022/23 Championship table will look like this season - according to the latest supercomputer predictions.

Sunderland’s superb win over Millwall last weekend was the perfect start to life back in the Championship following the break for the World Cup in Qatar. The unique mid-season break doesn’t seem to have affected the Black Cats too much as they sit in the top-half of the table with very real playoff ambitions if they can carry on this momentum.

But will the Black Cats be able to sustain this good form? Or will they be disappointed when the season comes to a close in May?

Here, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, to see where Sunderland have been predicted to finish the 2022/23 season.

1. Burnley Predicted finish: 1st - Predicted points: 85 (+31 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 42% - Chances of being promoted: 70% - Chances of making the playoffs: 27% Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

2. Sheffield United Predicted finish: 2nd - Predicted points: 83 (+30 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 33% - Chances of being promoted: 64% - Chances of making the playoffs: 32% Photo: Morgan Harlow Photo Sales

3. Norwich City Predicted finish: 3rd - Predicted points: 74 (+16 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 8% - Chances of being promoted: 30% - Chances of making the playoffs: 43% Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

4. Watford Predicted finish: 4th - Predicted points: 72 (+15 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 5% - Chances of being promoted: 23% - Chances of making the playoffs: 40% Photo: Paul Harding Photo Sales