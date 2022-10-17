Sunderland returned to winning ways with a victory over Wigan Athletic at the weekend.

Tony Mowbray’s side trailed at half-time when old boy Charlie Wyke netted on the stroke of half-time to put the Latics one ahead.

However, second-half strikes from Elliot Embleton and Dennis Cirkin ensured the Black Cats took all three-points and moved them into 9th in the Championship.

Up next for Sunderland is a trip to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers in what could prove to be a stern test for Mowbray against his old side.

Here, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, to see where Sunderland have been predicted to finish the 2022/23 season.

Do any of these surprise you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

1. Norwich City Predicted finish: 1st - Predicted points: 80 (+24 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 24% - Chances of being promoted: 49% - Chances of making the playoffs: 34% Photo: Warren Little Photo Sales

2. Burnley Predicted finish: 2nd - Predicted points: 79 (+27 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 21% - Chances of being promoted: 45% - Chances of making the playoffs: 35% Photo: Clive Brunskill Photo Sales

3. Sheffield United Predicted finish: 3rd - Predicted points: 78 (+25 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 19% - Chances of being promoted: 42% - Chances of making the playoffs: 35% Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

4. Watford Predicted finish: 4th - Predicted points: 74 (+16 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 9% - Chances of being promoted: 30% - Chances of making the playoffs: 35% - Chances of relegation: 1% Photo: Richard Heathcote Photo Sales