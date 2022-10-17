Supercomputer predicts where Sunderland, Sheffield United, Blackburn Rovers, Middlesbrough & Co will finish in the Championship
Another fascinating weekend of Championship football has passed - but a midweek round of fixtures means there is no let up in the schedule.
Sunderland returned to winning ways with a victory over Wigan Athletic at the weekend.
Tony Mowbray’s side trailed at half-time when old boy Charlie Wyke netted on the stroke of half-time to put the Latics one ahead.
However, second-half strikes from Elliot Embleton and Dennis Cirkin ensured the Black Cats took all three-points and moved them into 9th in the Championship.
Up next for Sunderland is a trip to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers in what could prove to be a stern test for Mowbray against his old side.
Here, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, to see where Sunderland have been predicted to finish the 2022/23 season.
