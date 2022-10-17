News you can trust since 1873
Patrick Probers and Alex Pritchard at the end of the game. Safc 2-1 Wafc Stadium of Light Championship (Picture by FRANK REID)

Supercomputer predicts where Sunderland, Sheffield United, Blackburn Rovers, Middlesbrough & Co will finish in the Championship

Another fascinating weekend of Championship football has passed - but a midweek round of fixtures means there is no let up in the schedule.

By Joe Buck
3 minutes ago

Sunderland returned to winning ways with a victory over Wigan Athletic at the weekend.

Tony Mowbray’s side trailed at half-time when old boy Charlie Wyke netted on the stroke of half-time to put the Latics one ahead.

However, second-half strikes from Elliot Embleton and Dennis Cirkin ensured the Black Cats took all three-points and moved them into 9th in the Championship.

Up next for Sunderland is a trip to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers in what could prove to be a stern test for Mowbray against his old side.

Here, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, to see where Sunderland have been predicted to finish the 2022/23 season.

Do any of these surprise you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

1. Norwich City

Predicted finish: 1st - Predicted points: 80 (+24 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 24% - Chances of being promoted: 49% - Chances of making the playoffs: 34%

2. Burnley

Predicted finish: 2nd - Predicted points: 79 (+27 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 21% - Chances of being promoted: 45% - Chances of making the playoffs: 35%

3. Sheffield United

Predicted finish: 3rd - Predicted points: 78 (+25 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 19% - Chances of being promoted: 42% - Chances of making the playoffs: 35%

4. Watford

Predicted finish: 4th - Predicted points: 74 (+16 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 9% - Chances of being promoted: 30% - Chances of making the playoffs: 35% - Chances of relegation: 1%

