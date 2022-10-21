News you can trust since 1873
This is where the 'supercomputer' predicts SAFC will finish this season under Tony Mowbray

Supercomputer predicts where Sunderland, Burnley and Sheffield United will finish ahead of a huge weekend of Championship football

Sunderland are back at the Stadium of Light this weekend after a midweek trip to Lancashire.

By Joe Buck
3 minutes ago

Tony Mowbray’s side will be aiming to put Tuesday night’s Ewood Park disappointment behind them when they host high-flying Burnley on Saturday.

Vincent Kompany’s side will travel to the Stadium of Light in 3rd place knowing a win, with other results going in their favour, would see them end the day top of the pile.

However, aiming to stop that from happening will be a reinvigorated Black Cats side that have won just one of their last six league games.

Saturday will be a stern test of Sunderland’s credentials and one that, should they pass, could prove to be a huge moment in their entire season.

Here, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, to see where Sunderland have been predicted to finish the 2022/23 season.

Do any of these surprise you? Let us know your thoughts on our social media channels:

1. Burnley

Predicted finish: 1st - Predicted points: 78 (+25 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 20% - Chances of being promoted: 42% - Chances of making the playoffs: 35%

Photo: Clive Brunskill

2. Norwich City

Predicted finish: 2nd - Predicted points: 77 (+21 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 19% - Chances of being promoted: 43% - Chances of making the playoffs: 34%

Photo: Warren Little

3. Sheffield United

Predicted finish: 3rd - Predicted points: 76 (+23 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 17% - Chances of being promoted: 38% - Chances of making the playoffs: 35%

Photo: Nathan Stirk

4. Watford

Predicted finish: 4th - Predicted points: 71 (+12 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 7% - Chances of being promoted: 24% - Chances of making the playoffs: 31% - Chances of relegation: 2%

Photo: Richard Heathcote

BurnleySheffield UnitedStadium of LightBlack CatsSunderland
