Tony Mowbray’s side will be aiming to put Tuesday night’s Ewood Park disappointment behind them when they host high-flying Burnley on Saturday.

Vincent Kompany’s side will travel to the Stadium of Light in 3rd place knowing a win, with other results going in their favour, would see them end the day top of the pile.

However, aiming to stop that from happening will be a reinvigorated Black Cats side that have won just one of their last six league games.

Saturday will be a stern test of Sunderland’s credentials and one that, should they pass, could prove to be a huge moment in their entire season.

Here, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, to see where Sunderland have been predicted to finish the 2022/23 season.

1. Burnley Predicted finish: 1st - Predicted points: 78 (+25 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 20% - Chances of being promoted: 42% - Chances of making the playoffs: 35% Photo: Clive Brunskill Photo Sales

2. Norwich City Predicted finish: 2nd - Predicted points: 77 (+21 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 19% - Chances of being promoted: 43% - Chances of making the playoffs: 34% Photo: Warren Little Photo Sales

3. Sheffield United Predicted finish: 3rd - Predicted points: 76 (+23 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 17% - Chances of being promoted: 38% - Chances of making the playoffs: 35% Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

4. Watford Predicted finish: 4th - Predicted points: 71 (+12 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 7% - Chances of being promoted: 24% - Chances of making the playoffs: 31% - Chances of relegation: 2% Photo: Richard Heathcote Photo Sales