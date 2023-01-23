Supercomputer predicts tense play-off battle for Sunderland, Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, West Brom & co
This is how the 2022/23 Championship table will look like this season - according to the latest supercomputer predictions.
Sunderland bounced back from their disappointing defeat to Swansea City last weekend in the perfect way with a comfortable win over Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light.
42,584 fans watched on as the Black Cats secured a 2-0 win courtesy of goals from Ross Stewart and Amad Diallo.
That win moved Tony Mowbray’s side up to ninth in the table and enhanced their play-off hopes.
Sunderland now have the FA Cup to focus on before a couple of crucial league games that could shape their season.
Here, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, to see where Sunderland have been predicted to finish the 2022/23 season.
