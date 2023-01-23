This is how the 2022/23 Championship table will look like this season - according to the latest supercomputer predictions.

Sunderland bounced back from their disappointing defeat to Swansea City last weekend in the perfect way with a comfortable win over Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light.

42,584 fans watched on as the Black Cats secured a 2-0 win courtesy of goals from Ross Stewart and Amad Diallo.

That win moved Tony Mowbray’s side up to ninth in the table and enhanced their play-off hopes.

Sunderland now have the FA Cup to focus on before a couple of crucial league games that could shape their season.

Here, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, to see where Sunderland have been predicted to finish the 2022/23 season.

Do any of these surprise you? Where do you think Sunderland will finish the season? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

1. Burnley Predicted finish: 1st - Predicted points: 93 (+38 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 69% - Chances of being promoted: 95% Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

2. Sheffield United Predicted finish: 2nd - Predicted points: 87 (+32 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 28% - Chances of being promoted: 81% Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales

3. West Brom Predicted finish: 3rd - Predicted points: 72 (+17 GD) - Chances of being promoted: 20% - Chances of making the playoffs: 48% Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

4. Millwall Predicted finish: 4th - Predicted points: 72 (+12 GD) - Chances of being promoted: 18% - Chances of making the playoffs: 47% Photo: Warren Little Photo Sales