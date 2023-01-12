Supercomputer predicts tense play-off battle for Sunderland, Middlesbrough, West Brom, Swansea City & Co
This is how the 2022/23 Championship table will look like this season - according to the latest supercomputer predictions.
The Championship took a back seat last weekend as the FA Cup took centre stage. Sunderland’s late rally against Shrewsbury Town booked them a place in the Fourth Round and a trip to Craven Cottage.
Up next for Tony Mowbray’s side is a clash against a Swansea City side very much in the mix for a playoff place. A win for Sunderland could see them move up to fourth in the table, however, a defeat would see their opponents draw level on points with them.
Here, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, to see where Sunderland have been predicted to finish the 2022/23 season.
