This is how the 2022/23 Championship table will look like this season - according to the latest supercomputer predictions.

The Championship took a back seat last weekend as the FA Cup took centre stage. Sunderland’s late rally against Shrewsbury Town booked them a place in the Fourth Round and a trip to Craven Cottage.

Up next for Tony Mowbray’s side is a clash against a Swansea City side very much in the mix for a playoff place. A win for Sunderland could see them move up to fourth in the table, however, a defeat would see their opponents draw level on points with them.

Here, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, to see where Sunderland have been predicted to finish the 2022/23 season.

Do any of these surprise you? Where do you think Sunderland will finish the season? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

1. Burnley Predicted finish: 1st - Predicted points: 91 (+38 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 63% - Chances of being promoted: 90% - Chances of making the playoffs: 11% Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

2. Sheffield United Predicted finish: 2nd - Predicted points: 86 (+32 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 30% - Chances of being promoted: 75% - Chances of making the playoffs: 26% Photo: Morgan Harlow Photo Sales

3. Middlesbrough Predicted finish: 3rd - Predicted points: 73 (+17 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 2% - Chances of being promoted: 23% - Chances of making the playoffs: 48% Photo: Nigel Roddis Photo Sales

4. Millwall Predicted finish: 4th - Predicted points: 72 (+12 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 2% - Chances of being promoted: 19% - Chances of making the playoffs: 43% Photo: Warren Little Photo Sales