Their 3-0 triumph over Reading in midweek was supported by a very creditable draw at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

The Black Cats currently sit in 5th place and have made a very solid start to life back in the Championship with a return of four wins, three draws and three defeats from their opening ten games.

Coming up for Mowbray’s side after the international break is a slightly kind fixture list that pits them against teams below them in the table and whilst they won’t underestimate their opponents, it does give them a real chance of putting points on the board.

Here, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, to see where Sunderland have been predicted to finish the 2022/23 season.

Do any of these shock you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

1. 24) Huddersfield Town Predicted finish: 24th - Predicted points: 50 (-14 GD) - Chances of being promoted: 2% - Chances of making the playoffs: 4% - Chances of relegation: 33% Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales

2. 23) Hull City Predicted finish: 23rd - Predicted points: 52 (-23 GD) - Chances of being promoted: 1% - Chances of making the playoffs: 4% - Chances of relegation: 31% Photo: Clive Brunskill Photo Sales

3. 22) Blackpool Predicted finish: 22nd - Predicted points: 54 (-15 GD) - Chances of being promoted: 2% - Chances of making the playoffs: 6% - Chances of relegation: 25% Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales

4. 21) Birmingham City Predicted finish: 21st - Predicted points: 54 (-12 GD) - Chances of being promoted: 2% - Chances of making the playoffs: 6% - Chances of relegation: 23% Photo: Malcolm Couzens Photo Sales