News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
This is where the supercomputer predicts Sunderland will finish the campaign under Tony Mowbray (Picture by FRANK REID)

Supercomputer predicts Sunderland’s final position under Tony Mowbray plus Middlesbrough, West Brom and Sheffield United Championship verdict

Good results under Tony Mowbray’s guidance mean Sunderland are being tipped for a successful campaign this year.

By Joe Buck
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 10:24 am

Their 3-0 triumph over Reading in midweek was supported by a very creditable draw at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

The Black Cats currently sit in 5th place and have made a very solid start to life back in the Championship with a return of four wins, three draws and three defeats from their opening ten games.

Coming up for Mowbray’s side after the international break is a slightly kind fixture list that pits them against teams below them in the table and whilst they won’t underestimate their opponents, it does give them a real chance of putting points on the board.

Here, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, to see where Sunderland have been predicted to finish the 2022/23 season.

Do any of these shock you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

1. 24) Huddersfield Town

Predicted finish: 24th - Predicted points: 50 (-14 GD) - Chances of being promoted: 2% - Chances of making the playoffs: 4% - Chances of relegation: 33%

Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

Photo Sales

2. 23) Hull City

Predicted finish: 23rd - Predicted points: 52 (-23 GD) - Chances of being promoted: 1% - Chances of making the playoffs: 4% - Chances of relegation: 31%

Photo: Clive Brunskill

Photo Sales

3. 22) Blackpool

Predicted finish: 22nd - Predicted points: 54 (-15 GD) - Chances of being promoted: 2% - Chances of making the playoffs: 6% - Chances of relegation: 25%

Photo: Alex Pantling

Photo Sales

4. 21) Birmingham City

Predicted finish: 21st - Predicted points: 54 (-12 GD) - Chances of being promoted: 2% - Chances of making the playoffs: 6% - Chances of relegation: 23%

Photo: Malcolm Couzens

Photo Sales
SunderlandMiddlesbroughWest BromBlack CatsTony Mowbray
Next Page
Page 1 of 6