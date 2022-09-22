Supercomputer predicts Sunderland’s final position under Tony Mowbray plus Middlesbrough, West Brom and Sheffield United Championship verdict
Good results under Tony Mowbray’s guidance mean Sunderland are being tipped for a successful campaign this year.
Their 3-0 triumph over Reading in midweek was supported by a very creditable draw at Vicarage Road on Saturday.
The Black Cats currently sit in 5th place and have made a very solid start to life back in the Championship with a return of four wins, three draws and three defeats from their opening ten games.
Coming up for Mowbray’s side after the international break is a slightly kind fixture list that pits them against teams below them in the table and whilst they won’t underestimate their opponents, it does give them a real chance of putting points on the board.
Here, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, to see where Sunderland have been predicted to finish the 2022/23 season.
