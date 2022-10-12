News you can trust since 1873
What does the supercomputer predict for Sunderland this season? (Picture by FRANK REID)

Supercomputer predicts Sunderland, Wigan Athletic, Sheffield United and Middlesbrough’s Championship finishing positions

The supercomputer is forecasting a very tight battle for promotion in the Championship this season.

By Joe Buck
4 minutes ago

After a bright start, Tony Mowbray’s side have faltered recently with no wins in their last four Championship matches.

Defeat at the Swansea.com Stadium meant Sunderland ended the weekend in 12th place having taken 17 points from 13 games so far this campaign.

Up next is a clash against fellow promoted side Wigan Athletic and a golden opportunity for the Black Cats to get back to winning ways.

But what is the supercomputer forecasting for Sunderland this season? Are they one of the sides being tipped for a play-off push?

Here, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, to see where Sunderland have been predicted to finish the 2022/23 season.

Do any of these surprise you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

1. 1) Norwich City

Predicted finish: 1st - Predicted points: 82 (+26 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 28% - Chances of being promoted: 54% - Chances of making the playoffs: 32%

Photo: Warren Little

2. 2) Sheffield United

Predicted finish: 2nd - Predicted points: 80 (+26 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 22% - Chances of being promoted: 46% - Chances of making the playoffs: 34%

Photo: Nathan Stirk

3. 3) Burnley

Predicted finish: 3rd - Predicted points: 76 (+21 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 14% - Chances of being promoted: 36% - Chances of making the playoffs: 35%

Photo: Clive Brunskill

4. 4) Watford

Predicted finish: 4th - Predicted points: 71 (+15 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 7% - Chances of being promoted: 24% - Chances of making the playoffs: 32% - Chances of relegation: 2%

Photo: Richard Heathcote

SunderlandSheffield UnitedMiddlesbroughWigan AthleticTony Mowbray
