After a bright start, Tony Mowbray’s side have faltered recently with no wins in their last four Championship matches.

Defeat at the Swansea.com Stadium meant Sunderland ended the weekend in 12th place having taken 17 points from 13 games so far this campaign.

Up next is a clash against fellow promoted side Wigan Athletic and a golden opportunity for the Black Cats to get back to winning ways.

But what is the supercomputer forecasting for Sunderland this season? Are they one of the sides being tipped for a play-off push?

Here, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, to see where Sunderland have been predicted to finish the 2022/23 season.

1) Norwich City Predicted finish: 1st - Predicted points: 82 (+26 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 28% - Chances of being promoted: 54% - Chances of making the playoffs: 32%

2) Sheffield United Predicted finish: 2nd - Predicted points: 80 (+26 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 22% - Chances of being promoted: 46% - Chances of making the playoffs: 34%

3) Burnley Predicted finish: 3rd - Predicted points: 76 (+21 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 14% - Chances of being promoted: 36% - Chances of making the playoffs: 35%

4) Watford Predicted finish: 4th - Predicted points: 71 (+15 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 7% - Chances of being promoted: 24% - Chances of making the playoffs: 32% - Chances of relegation: 2%