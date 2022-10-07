Supercomputer predicts Sunderland, Sheffield United, Swansea and Burnley Championship finishing positions amid play-off battle
Games are coming thick-and-fast in the Championship as the table begins to take shape.
Back-to-back goalless draws for Sunderland have slightly dampened what has been a very good start to life back in the division for the Black Cats.
Tony Mowbray’s side face a long trip to south Wales to face an in-form Swansea City this weekend, knowing a win would see them leapfrog their opponents in the table.
However, such is the closeness of the league at this point that there are just six points separating the Swans in 6th with Blackpool who currently sit in 21st place.
But how does the supercomputer forecast the rest of the season will pan out?
Here, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, to see where Sunderland have been predicted to finish the 2022/23 season.
Do any of these shock you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there: