News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
This is what the Supercomputer predicts is in store for Sunderland this season (Picture by FRANK REID)

Supercomputer predicts Sunderland, Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and West Brom’s Championship finishing positions

This is what the supercomputer believes is in store for Sunderland this season.

By Joe Buck
3 minutes ago

Back-to-back defeats for Sunderland have dampened what was a very positive start to life back in the Championship.

When Dan Neil put Tony Mowbray’s side 2-0 ahead after just 20 minutes on Saturday, adding to Amad Diallo’s opener, Sunderland looked like registering a famous win over one of the league’s most fancied sides.

However, a second-half comeback by the visitors saw Sunderland slump to their third defeat in four games and leave them in 14th place at the end of the weekend. But where will Sunderland find themselves at the end of May?

Here, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, to see where Sunderland have been predicted to finish the 2022/23 season.

Do any of these surprise you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

1. Burnley

Predicted finish: 1st - Predicted points: 80 (+28 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 25% - Chances of being promoted: 49% - Chances of making the playoffs: 34%

Photo: Clive Brunskill

Photo Sales

2. Sheffield United

Predicted finish: 2nd - Predicted points: 77 (+25 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 18% - Chances of being promoted: 41% - Chances of making the playoffs: 36%

Photo: Nathan Stirk

Photo Sales

3. Norwich City

Predicted finish: 3rd - Predicted points: 76 (+20 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 15% - Chances of being promoted: 38% - Chances of making the playoffs: 36%

Photo: Warren Little

Photo Sales

4. Watford

Predicted finish: 4th - Predicted points: 74 (+17 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 9% - Chances of being promoted: 30% - Chances of making the playoffs: 35%

Photo: Richard Heathcote

Photo Sales
SunderlandSheffield UnitedWest BromMiddlesbroughTony Mowbray
Next Page
Page 1 of 6