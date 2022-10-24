Back-to-back defeats for Sunderland have dampened what was a very positive start to life back in the Championship.

When Dan Neil put Tony Mowbray’s side 2-0 ahead after just 20 minutes on Saturday, adding to Amad Diallo’s opener, Sunderland looked like registering a famous win over one of the league’s most fancied sides.

However, a second-half comeback by the visitors saw Sunderland slump to their third defeat in four games and leave them in 14th place at the end of the weekend. But where will Sunderland find themselves at the end of May?

Here, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, to see where Sunderland have been predicted to finish the 2022/23 season.

1. Burnley Predicted finish: 1st - Predicted points: 80 (+28 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 25% - Chances of being promoted: 49% - Chances of making the playoffs: 34% Photo: Clive Brunskill Photo Sales

2. Sheffield United Predicted finish: 2nd - Predicted points: 77 (+25 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 18% - Chances of being promoted: 41% - Chances of making the playoffs: 36% Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

3. Norwich City Predicted finish: 3rd - Predicted points: 76 (+20 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 15% - Chances of being promoted: 38% - Chances of making the playoffs: 36% Photo: Warren Little Photo Sales

4. Watford Predicted finish: 4th - Predicted points: 74 (+17 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 9% - Chances of being promoted: 30% - Chances of making the playoffs: 35% Photo: Richard Heathcote Photo Sales