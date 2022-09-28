News you can trust since 1873
These are the latest supercomputer predictions for Sunderland and the rest of the Championship (Photo by Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images)

Supercomputer predicts Sunderland, Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Watford’s Championship finishing positions ahead of return

The Championship is back this weekend with the first round of games in a packed pre-World Cup fixture schedule.

By Joe Buck
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 2:17 pm

The first international break of the season has passed and Sunderland now face a slightly kind fixture list that pits them against teams below them in the table.

Whilst Tony Mowbray’s side won’t underestimate their opponents, it does give them a real chance of putting points on the board and strengthening their claim to a top-half finish.

The Championship, as ever, has proved to be a really tight league this season with just five points separating Sunderland in 5th place to Middlesbrough who currently occupy 22nd in the table.

Here, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, to see where Sunderland have been predicted to finish the 2022/23 season.

1. 24) Huddersfield Town

Predicted finish: 24th - Predicted points: 50 (-14 GD) - Chances of being promoted: 2% - Chances of making the playoffs: 4% - Chances of relegation: 33%

Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

2. 23) Hull City

Predicted finish: 23rd - Predicted points: 52 (-23 GD) - Chances of being promoted: 1% - Chances of making the playoffs: 4% - Chances of relegation: 31%

Photo: Clive Brunskill

3. 22) Blackpool

Predicted finish: 22nd - Predicted points: 54 (-15 GD) - Chances of being promoted: 2% - Chances of making the playoffs: 6% - Chances of relegation: 25%

Photo: Alex Pantling

4. 21) Birmingham City

Predicted finish: 21st - Predicted points: 54 (-12 GD) - Chances of being promoted: 2% - Chances of making the playoffs: 6% - Chances of relegation: 23%

Photo: Malcolm Couzens

